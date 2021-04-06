Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00140910 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.