Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $144.74 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

