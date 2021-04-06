Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 89.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

