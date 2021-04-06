Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,409.18 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,292.81 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,318.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,053.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

