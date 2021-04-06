NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

