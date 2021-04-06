NOIA Network (NOIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

