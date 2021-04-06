Noir Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,508.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 84.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Noir token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $120,920.20 and approximately $1,508.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 84.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00329883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006784 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,445,617 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

