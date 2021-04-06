Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,822,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,876,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

