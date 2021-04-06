Norges Bank Invests $367.32 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,652,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 669,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $17,142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

DOCU stock opened at $205.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

