Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,181,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,837,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

