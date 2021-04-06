Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,355,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,304,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of MetLife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.