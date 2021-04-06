Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,909,025 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,909,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,988,000 after acquiring an additional 238,648 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,105,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.41. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $138.91 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

