Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,998 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viad were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 32.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Viad by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Viad Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

