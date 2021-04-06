Northern Trust Corp Sells 137,054 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNOOC by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE:CEO opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC Limited has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

There is no company description available for CNOOC Ltd.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.