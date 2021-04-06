Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,532 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,051,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADVM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

