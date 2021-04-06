Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.