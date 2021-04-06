Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) SVP Mardilyn Saathoff Sells 1,531 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

