Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

