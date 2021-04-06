Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.