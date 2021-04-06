Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 69,443 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

