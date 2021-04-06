Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of AptarGroup worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.07 and a 12-month high of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

