Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

