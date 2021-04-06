Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.75 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $4,232,953. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

