Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,931,004 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth $95,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth $130,000.

NYSE:VER opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

