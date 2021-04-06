Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,530 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of STAAR Surgical worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $24,954,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 560.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

