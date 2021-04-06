Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 42,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

