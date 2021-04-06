Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NCA stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

