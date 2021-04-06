Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 10,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

