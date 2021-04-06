Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

JPC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 256,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.