Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.