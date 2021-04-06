Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE NBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,902. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.