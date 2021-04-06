Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,890,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

