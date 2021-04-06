Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 23664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

