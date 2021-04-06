Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.12. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 113,729 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

