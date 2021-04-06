ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.