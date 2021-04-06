ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.07

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 18161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

