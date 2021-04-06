Orbs (ORBS) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $473.41 million and approximately $81.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

