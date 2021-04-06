Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $290.97 million and approximately $139.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

