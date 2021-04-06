Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Gary Dale Nordin Acquires 375,000 Shares of Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Gary Dale Nordin acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 938,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,650.

CVE ORS opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Orestone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

