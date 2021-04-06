Origo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Origo has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $4.36 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

