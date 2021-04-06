ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) shares dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

About ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

