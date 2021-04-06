Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNNGY. SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equities lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

