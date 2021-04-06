PAC Global (PAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00128134 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

