Pacific Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,319 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 258.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. 323,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856,929. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

