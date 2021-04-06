Paloma Partners Management Co Has $183,000 Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.09% of Sientra worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sientra in the third quarter worth $172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 298.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,204 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

