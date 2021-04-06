Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $197,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.