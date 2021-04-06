Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $206,000 in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.51 million, a P/E ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

