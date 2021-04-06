Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 53,787 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,787 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

