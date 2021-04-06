Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $175,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

RYAM opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.