Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $218,000 Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

MNRL opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $838.98 million, a PE ratio of -739.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 182.46%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

